  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Earnings Review: Should you buy, sell or hold Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q3 results?

Updated : January 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 16.14 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,853.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.
While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were neutral, UBS and CLSA were bearish on the stock.
Earnings Review: Should you buy, sell or hold Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q3 results?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises to Rs 1,061 crore; NII up 8.6%

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises to Rs 1,061 crore; NII up 8.6%

Key decisions taken by US President Joe Biden within 1 week since assuming office

Key decisions taken by US President Joe Biden within 1 week since assuming office

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement