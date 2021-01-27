Earnings Earnings Review: Should you buy, sell or hold Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q3 results? Updated : January 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 16.14 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,853.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were neutral, UBS and CLSA were bearish on the stock. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply