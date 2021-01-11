  • SENSEX
Earnings Review: Should you buy, sell or hold DMart post Q3 results?

Updated : January 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts' revenue from operations during Q3FY21 increased 10.77 percent to Rs 7,542 crore as against Rs 6,808.93 crore, YoY. 
CS maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock on stretched valuations but raised its target to Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,900 per share.
Dolat Capital has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price raised to Rs 2,668 per share.
