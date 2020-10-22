  • SENSEX
Earnings Review: Brokerages raise target price for UltraTech Cement after a 113% rise in Q2 net profit

Updated : October 22, 2020 01:34 PM IST

Brokerage houses remained positive on the stock and raised their target price for the cement maker post the Q2 earnings.
CLSA raised its target to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,000 earlier.
CLSA added that strong performance on all parameters drives a 30 percent EBITDA beat for the firm.
