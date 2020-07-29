  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Earnings Review: Brokerages bullish on IndusInd Bank despite weak Q1; stock jumps 7%

Updated : July 29, 2020 10:40 AM IST

The stock has risen 14 percent in the last one month, becoming the top gainer on the Nifty Bank index but has lost over 63 percent in 2020 so far.
Global brokerage house CLSA raised the target price for the stock while Nomura has a 'buy' call on the lender post the results.
Earnings Review: Brokerages bullish on IndusInd Bank despite weak Q1; stock jumps 7%

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally above 1.5 million; Moderna vaccine likely to be priced at $50-$60 per course, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE: India COVID-19 tally above 1.5 million; Moderna vaccine likely to be priced at $50-$60 per course, says report

IDBI Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit on strong Q1 earnings

IDBI Bank stock hits 5% upper circuit on strong Q1 earnings

Earnings Review: Brokerages bullish on IndusInd Bank despite weak Q1; stock jumps 7%

Earnings Review: Brokerages bullish on IndusInd Bank despite weak Q1; stock jumps 7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement