Shares of JSW Steel fell 4.5 percent on Monday after the company announced its September-quarter results. The company reported an over 37 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,595 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,536 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.

Total income stood at Rs 19,416 crore as against Rs 17,728 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, however, the expenses declined and were at Rs 16,958 crore as against Rs 17,025 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The sentiment was also affected as brokerages remained bearish on the stock post its Q2 earnings. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'outperform' but raised its target to Rs 300 per share from Rs 200 earlier. It added that it does not see risk-reward favourable anymore.

Meanwhile, CLSA maintained a 'sell' call on the stock but has raised the target price to Rs 245 per share from Rs 220 earlier. It expects the margin to peak in Q3 and then taper down.

"While JSW maintained its FY21 volume guidance of flat YoY, it indicated better realisations could be offset by higher domestic iron ore prices. As such, we expect its margin to peak in 3Q and then to taper down. As we expect domestic iron ore prices to remain resilient, we believe mills with iron ore from earlier allocations are better placed," the brokerage stated in a results review report.

However, talking to CNBC-TV18, Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD & Group CFO of the company said, “exports of iron ore in the first six months of this year are more than doubled. So that is a bit of a concern. The domestic industry is suffering from lack of iron ore as a lot of exports are happening from India.”