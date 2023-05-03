ICICI Sec bullish on Tata Steel as it expects debt to fall Rs 8,000 crore further

Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.

Amit Dixit, an analyst at ICICI Securities, told CNBC-TV18 that he expects Tata Steel's debt to decrease by Rs 8,000 crore going forward, and has given the company an "Add" rating.

“I believe that going ahead, the debt will go down despite the capex plans that they have. Roughly around Rs 8,000 crore is what we are expecting the debt to go down,” he said.

“We have an add rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 per share,” he added.

According to Dixit, Tata Steel's results were ahead of expectations, which is a positive sign for investors.

Dixit also stated that he expects the European division of Tata Steel to generate an EBITDA/tonne of $35. This is noteworthy, as the European market has been challenging for steel manufacturers in recent years due to oversupply and low demand.

“We expect European division to deliver EBITDA of around $35 per tonne in the whole FY24,” he said.

In addition to his positive outlook for Tata Steel, Dixit also gave a target price of Rs 255 per share for Coal India.

“We have a target price of Rs 255 on the stock,” he said.

Also Read | Steel companies to ride export uptick, report volume recovery in fourth quarter

The company, which is one of the largest coal producers in the world, has been undergoing a transformation in recent years, focusing on improving efficiency and sustainability. Dixit's target price indicates a potential upside of over 20 percent from current levels.

Shares of Tata Steel have gained more than 3 percent in the last week and more than 5 percent in the past week.

For more details, watch the accompanying video