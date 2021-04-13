Earnings Play: Confused about where to invest? Axis Securities lists its top 10 stock picks
Updated : April 13, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Axis Securities expects Q4FY21 to be a stellar quarter representing a continuation of a sequential recovery driven by a gradual economic re-opening with robust demand reflecting a strong pick-up in cyclical sectors, the domestic brokerage said in a note. The positive earnings momentum of the last two quarters is likely to sustain in Q4FY21 led by sharp demand revival across segments. This is further supported by the lower base of the last year, amplifying the effect of earnings growth, it added. Margins for the quarter are, however, likely to be impacted due to rising input costs. The brokerage has come up with its top 10 buys for the March quarter earnings play: