Shares on Tech Mahindra fell 8 percent on Monday post the March quarter earnings. The sentiment was also negative after most brokerages reduced its target price post the results.

The stock fell as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 500.8 per share on the BSE. At 12:37 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 502, down 8 percent.

The IT company posted a 29 percent year-on-year fall in profit at Rs 803.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,132.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company reported rupee revenue at Rs 9,490 crore, while dollar revenue came in at $1,294.6 million. EBIT for the quarter came at Rs 949.6 crores and the margin was 10 percent. EBIT was 17.9 percent below, while margin was 180 bps below CNBC-TV18 estimates.

Tech Mahindra's March quarter results were below analysts' estimates, and the pain seen in the March quarter is likely to extend in Q1FY21, suggest experts. Most brokerages also cut their target price for the stock post the earnings.

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 630 per share from Rs 680 earlier. The brokerage expects Tech Mahindra’s EBIT margin to decline to 10.2 percent in FY21.

Meanwhile, CLSA is bullish on the stock with the target cut to Rs 635 per share from Rs 920 earlier. The brokerage sees headwinds from slowed discretionary spending in Tech Mahindra’s enterprise segment.