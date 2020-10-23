Earnings Earnings Impact: SBI Cards shares decline over 10% as co sees spike in bad loans Updated : October 23, 2020 10:00 AM IST The firm posted a 46 percent dip in its net profit at Rs 206 crore in Q2. The stock fell as much as 10.6 percent to the day's low of Rs 762.70 per share on the BSE. The firm's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased 196 bps to 4.3 percent in Q2FY21, compared to 2.33 percent in Q2FY20. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.