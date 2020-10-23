  • SENSEX
Earnings Impact: SBI Cards shares decline over 10% as co sees spike in bad loans

Updated : October 23, 2020 10:00 AM IST

The firm posted a 46 percent dip in its net profit at Rs 206 crore in Q2.
The stock fell as much as 10.6 percent to the day's low of Rs 762.70 per share on the BSE.
The firm's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased 196 bps to 4.3 percent in Q2FY21, compared to 2.33 percent in Q2FY20.
