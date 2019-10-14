#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Earnings, CPI among 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week

Updated : October 14, 2019 06:27 AM IST

Experts feel this September quarter earnings could largely lift the market sentiment and may bring FPIs back to the Indian market again.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to report double digit growth in earnings as lower commodity prices and cost saving measures could lift operating performance while revenue growth may be in higher end of single digit amid some impact of slowdown in rural business. Numbers will be announced on October 14.
The much awaited listing of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will take place on October 14 after its initial public offering (IPO) received the highest ever subscription (112 times) among PSUs.
Earnings, CPI among 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week
