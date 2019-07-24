Earnings and trade optimism push Wall Street towards record high
Updated : July 24, 2019 06:25 AM IST
Stocks extended gains late in the session after Bloomberg reported that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials.
The US corporate earnings season is off to a strong start, with nearly 80 percent of 104 S&P 500 companies topping earnings expectations so far in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65 percent to end at 27,349.19, while the S&P 500 gained 0.68 percent to 3,005.47. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.58 percent to 8,251.40.
