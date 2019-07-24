#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Earnings and trade optimism push Wall Street towards record high

Updated : July 24, 2019 06:25 AM IST

Stocks extended gains late in the session after Bloomberg reported that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for face-to-face trade meetings with Chinese officials.
The US corporate earnings season is off to a strong start, with nearly 80 percent of 104 S&P 500 companies topping earnings expectations so far in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65 percent to end at 27,349.19, while the S&P 500 gained 0.68 percent to 3,005.47. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.58 percent to 8,251.40.
Earnings and trade optimism push Wall Street towards record high
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit up 62.6% to Rs 530 crore

Zee Entertainment Q1 net profit up 62.6% to Rs 530 crore

AirAsia India to start daily direct flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh route from August 1

AirAsia India to start daily direct flight on New Delhi-Chandigarh route from August 1

L&T Q1 net profit up 21 percent to Rs 1,360 crore

L&T Q1 net profit up 21 percent to Rs 1,360 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV