Dynamatic Technologies shares rise on long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems

Dynamatic Manufacturing will be involved in engineering, manufacturing, and delivering components for different aircraft parts.

Dynamatic Technologies on Wednesday said that its subsidiary, Dynamatic Manufacturing Ltd., has entered into a long-term contract to manufacture detail parts for Spirit AeroSystems' Belfast facility in Northern Ireland.

Under the deal, Dynamatic Manufacturing will produce multiple parts for commercial and business jet programs at Spirit AeroSystems’ Belfast facility. Spirit has a wing assembly line for the Airbus A220 at the Belfast unit.

Spirit AeroSystems is the world’s largest manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms, and business jets. The Kansas-headquartered company also supports aftermarket work for commercial and business jets and it has facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Malaysia, and Morocco.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.¸ a $168 million company, designs and builds highly engineered products for Aerospace, Hydraulic, Metallurgy, and Security applications at its design, engineering, and manufacturing facilities in Europe and India.

It reported revenue from operations of Rs 323.72 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 304.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit after tax stood at Rs 10.04 crore against Rs 3.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.