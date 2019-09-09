Market
Duracell to take over Eveready Industries: Is it the end of the road or a new beginning for the battery maker?
Updated : September 09, 2019 03:28 PM IST
The share price of Eveready Industries since the beginning of this year has eroded 62.22 percent of investorsâ€™ wealth.
The company has been in the eye of the storm ever since its financial performance started to deteriorate.
In the last one year, the companyâ€™s share price fell 72 percent, and in the last one month, it declined 14 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more