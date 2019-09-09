#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Duracell to take over Eveready Industries: Is it the end of the road or a new beginning for the battery maker?

Updated : September 09, 2019 03:28 PM IST

The share price of Eveready Industries since the beginning of this year has eroded 62.22 percent of investorsâ€™ wealth.
The company has been in the eye of the storm ever since its financial performance started to deteriorate.
In the last one year, the companyâ€™s share price fell 72 percent, and in the last one month, it declined 14 percent.
Duracell to take over Eveready Industries: Is it the end of the road or a new beginning for the battery maker?
