Duracell to take over Eveready Industries: Is it the end of the road or a new beginning for the battery maker?

The share price of Eveready Industries since the beginning of this year has eroded 62.22 percent of investorsâ€™ wealth. The company has been in the eye of the storm ever since its financial performance started to deteriorate in FY19. The credit rating agencies also started to downgrade its rating citing weakened liquidity. However,Â as per the recent news, the battery maker will finally have to give in as Warren Buffettâ€™s Berkshire Hathaway-owned Duracell Inc. prepares to take over the companyâ€™s assets in a slump-sale.

In the last one year, the companyâ€™s share price fell 72 percent, and in the last one month, it declined 14 percent. In a year, FII holding has decreased by 0.56 percent to 18.64 percent. Promoters and mutual funds have also sold 1.94 percent and 3.83 percent of their stake in the company.

Since April, there were rumours surrounding US battery maker Energiser Holdings Inc and Duracell eyeing a controlling stake in Eveready Industries. During the same month, BM Khaitan resigned as chairman of the company citing personal reasons after which the stock hit rock bottom.

This all started when the company started to report deteriorating financial performance in FY19 where its finance cost doubled to Rs 16.77 crore from Rs 6.89 crore a year ago due to increased distribution cost. Also, its net profit declined 99 percent to Rs 20 lakh during the same quarter. Meanwhile, its debt level stood at Rs 320 crore, as of September 2018.

The battery makerâ€™s distribution costs rose due to an increase in crude oil prices and weakening rupee. Since Eveready imports bulk of its raw materials from China, weak rupee was a huge concern, as it triggered the input costs to go higher. Soon enough, rising debt started to hurt the company's profitability.

The debt started to pile up while the return ratios went for a toss. From FY14 to FY19, the companyâ€™s total debt increased by a whopping 71 percent. Meanwhile, return on networth declined from 26.8 percent in FY14 to 15.9 percent in FY18. Meanwhile, its net debt/EBITDA rose substantially to 2.9x in FY19 from 1.6 x in FY17.