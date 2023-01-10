English
Ducon Infra shares end in 20% lower circuit despite citing Rs 15,000 crore opportunity

Ducon Infra shares end in 20% lower circuit despite citing Rs 15,000 crore opportunity

Ducon Infra shares end in 20% lower circuit despite citing Rs 15,000 crore opportunity
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 7:26:51 PM IST (Published)

The company has formed alliances with leading EPC companies and has jointly bid on many FGD projects.

Clean technology solutions provider Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. on Tuesday said that it is increasing its footprint in the country’s flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) market and has tied up with a few engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies for new projects.


The Thane-based company, which provides fossil fuel and coal clean technology, stated that the country offers a huge Rs 10,000-15,000 crore business opportunity in the FGD market in the next 3-4 years.

Ducon said it has adopted innovative strategies to advance its FGD footprint in the Indian market.

The company has formed alliances with leading EPC companies and has jointly bid on many FGD projects. The nature of these alliances implies that Ducon will provide the engineering and crucial technological parts for each project and the EPC company will execute the rest of the project.

The growing awareness regarding environmental pollution and the government’s action to curb the same are driving the growth of the FGD market, the company noted.

Ducon being the leading FGD supplier in the Indian market and the only company to have successfully operated FGD system installations for more than a decade in India stands to gain tremendously from this potential growth.

The company mentioned that India has planned to mitigate the air pollution from all power plants by implementing new emission norms, requiring retrofitting existing coal thermal power plants with equipment to control Sulfur Dioxide & Nitrogen Oxides emissions by installing equipment such as FGD and Selective Catalytic Reduction systems respectively.

At present, out of the installed capacity of 211 GW of coal thermal power plants in India, FGD equipment has been ordered only for 87 GW and power plants are yet to order this FGD equipment for the remaining 124 GW capacity.

Ducon Infratechnologies provides green fossil fuel technology to coal/fossil fuel-based power, steel, cement, and other companies to meet global green technology standards. The company has a portfolio of clean technology IP and execution capabilities backed by continuous investments in emerging cleantech IP/patents etc.

Shares of Ducon ended 20 percent lower at Rs 11.20 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
