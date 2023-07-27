This comes after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by Lupin in response to the Warning Letter that was issued to it by the US FDA on November 6, 2017.

Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said the company has received correspondence from the US FDA that it has now addressed the concerns raised in the warning letter for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur Unit-2, Indore.

"We are pleased to be informed by the US FDA that we have addressed the concerns through our corrective actions related to the November 2017 Warning Letter. We are committed to being compliant with good manufacturing practices, and to uphold global quality standards, and ensuring the quality of our products," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin.

Furthermore, on July 12, Lupin informed the stock exchanges that US FDA inspected its Nagpur Oral Solid Dosage Facility from July 3 to July 11. The inspection closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres, and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 980.05, up by Rs 38.50, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.