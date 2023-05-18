Drug maker Pfizer recalls 4 products from Indian market

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at Rs 3,817.00, down by Rs 2.80, or 0.073 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Pfizer India on Thursday the company has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of four products, namely Magnex, Magnex Forte, Zosyn, and Magnamycin after it observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block.

The drugs were manufactured by Astral SteriTech Private Ltd and distributed by Pfizer Ltd. Astral manufactures three products for Pfizer, namely, Magnex (1gm, 2gm), Magnex Forte (1.5gm, 3gm), Zosyn (4.5gm) and Magnamycin (250mg, 1gm, 2gm), it said in an exchange filing.

"The company was informed by its contract manufacturer in India, Astral SteriTech Private Ltd, that it has observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block," Pfizer said.

The company said it places the utmost emphasis on patient safety and product quality at every step in the manufacturing and supply chain process.

While this issue is presently being investigated, out of an abundance of caution, Pfizer has decided to voluntarily recall from the market, all batches of these three products, the company stated.

Pfizer said it's taking all necessary steps to resolve the situation. The voluntary recall is likely to have an impact on the revenue and profitability of the company. The said products recorded a sale of Rs 139 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2023.