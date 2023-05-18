English
Drug maker Pfizer recalls 4 products from Indian market

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 19, 2023 12:00:51 AM IST (Updated)

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at Rs 3,817.00, down by Rs 2.80, or 0.073 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Pfizer India on Thursday the company has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of four products, namely Magnex, Magnex Forte, Zosyn, and Magnamycin after it observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block.

The drugs were manufactured by Astral SteriTech Private Ltd and distributed by Pfizer Ltd. Astral manufactures three products for Pfizer, namely, Magnex (1gm, 2gm), Magnex Forte (1.5gm, 3gm), Zosyn (4.5gm) and Magnamycin (250mg, 1gm, 2gm), it said in an exchange filing.
"The company was informed by its contract manufacturer in India, Astral SteriTech Private Ltd, that it has observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block," Pfizer said.
