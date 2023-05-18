Drug maker Pfizer recalls 4 products from Indian market

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at Rs 3,817.00, down by Rs 2.80, or 0.073 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Pfizer India on Thursday the company has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of four products, namely Magnex, Magnex Forte, Zosyn, and Magnamycin after it observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block.

Live Tv

Loading...

The drugs were manufactured by Astral SteriTech Private Ltd and distributed by Pfizer Ltd. Astral manufactures three products for Pfizer, namely, Magnex (1gm, 2gm), Magnex Forte (1.5gm, 3gm), Zosyn (4.5gm) and Magnamycin (250mg, 1gm, 2gm), it said in an exchange filing.

"The company was informed by its contract manufacturer in India, Astral SteriTech Private Ltd, that it has observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block," Pfizer said.