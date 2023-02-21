JM Financial is bullish on these pharma stocks

The pharmaceutical sector has been very active lately, largely due to regulatory and compliance newsflow. This means that companies are making significant efforts to comply with new regulations, leading to a lot of activity in the industry.

While speaking to CNBC-TtV18 about the current trends in the pharmaceutical sector, Cyndrella Carvalho, the VP-Healthcare/Pharma Lead at JM Financial recommends Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as good long-term investments.

When asked about which large-cap companies she prefers, Carvalho stated that she has a preference for Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. These companies are among the largest in the industry, and they have a strong track record of success. According to Carvalho, they are both good long-term bets for investors.

“We prefer Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) from our large cap picks. And from the perspective of the mid ones, we like Ipca Laboratories at this point in time,” she said.

She also prefers Biocon from the biosimilar segment.

“On the biosimilar side, we have Biocon which we are looking at this price given the price correction.”

Carvalho also spoke about the diagnostics and healthcare sectors, stating that she has seen a price correction in both of these areas. This could make them more attractive for investors who are looking for undervalued opportunities.

“Coming to the other segments like the diagnostics and healthcare also, we've seen a lot of price correction. And we are looking at the Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis in terms of our picks over there,” she added.

Finally, Carvalho mentioned that her firm recently initiated coverage on Medanta, a major hospital chain in India. According to Carvalho, Medanta is a strong player in the healthcare space, and investors should consider it as a potential investment opportunity.

“On the hospital side, we're looking at Medanta. Basically, that's what we have initiated recently,” she mentioned.

According to Vinit Sambre, Head-Equities, DSP Investment Managers, the pharma sector is facing some headwinds in international markets, leading to a correction in valuations. However, the non-discretionary nature of the demand for pharmaceutical products presents a unique investment opportunity for investors. By carefully selecting companies with a strong track record of performance and solid fundamentals, investors can benefit from the stability and potential returns of the pharmaceutical sector.

“This is a good time to have a contra view on the pharmaceutical sector because the demand is almost non-discretionary in nature. Having slightly longish horizon for the sector, one can look at allocating capital to this sector,” he said.

