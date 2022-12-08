English
Dredging Corporation of India end 3% higher after winning Rs 60 crore order

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 3:39:30 PM IST (Published)

The order from the Numaligarh Refinery pertains to the transportation and pumping of dredge material.

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) gained nearly four percent on Thursday after the company secured a new order worth Rs 60 crore from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.


The order from the Numaligarh Refinery pertains to the transportation and pumping of dredge material from the Paradip Port Authority Sand Trap to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.'s crude oil import terminal plot for the current financial year.

This would be an important project for Dredging Corporation of India, which is aiming for a record turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this financial year.

The Vishakhapatnam-based company is engaged in maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.

Dredging Corporation returned to profitability during the September quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 28.61 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the same period last year.

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India ended 3 percent higher at Rs 419.50.

Dredging Corporation of India

