Dredging Corporation wins Rs 204.5 crore order from Inland Waterways Authority

Dredging Corporation wins Rs 204.5 crore order from Inland Waterways Authority

Dredging Corporation wins Rs 204.5 crore order from Inland Waterways Authority
Feb 3, 2023 1:55:11 PM IST

As per the agreement, Dredging Corporation has been awarded the work of development and maintenance of a fairway having a width of 32 metres and a depth of 2m or 2.5m for five years in various National Waterways in the North Eastern Region.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) announced on Friday that it signed an agreement with the state-owned Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for a contract worth Rs 204.5 crore.

The company said that it has entered into a ‘historic agreement’ with the IWAI for the development and maintenance of a fairway for a period of three years.
On February 2, 2023, the MD and CEO of DCI, Captain S Divakar signed an agreement with Ashutosh Gautam, a technical member of IWAI. IWAI is a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.
As per the agreement, Dredging Corporation has been awarded the work of development and maintenance of a fairway having a width of 32 metres and a depth of 2m or 2.5m for five years in various National Waterways in the North Eastern Region by undertaking required dredging, bandalling, channel marking, river training, etc. to ensure safe navigation of vessels.
Visakhapatnam-based Dredging Corporation of India will undertake four stretches as part of the contract awarded by IWAI.
These include the 35 km stretch of Dhansiri River (NW-31), typically the Numaligarh jetty to Dhansiri Confluence, the 10.5 km long Bhanga to Badarpur stretch on Barak River (NW-16), the confluence at Brahmaputra to Kalongpar Bazar which is a 10 km long stretch on the Kopili River (NW-57), and the Ro-Pax routes along the Brahmaputra river (NW-2).
The contract signed with IWAI indicates the expansion and diversification of DCI into the Inland Waterways business vertical. Dredging Corporation of India is aiming for a record turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this financial year.
In December 2022, DCI received an order worth Rs 60 crore from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. The order was for the transportation and pumping of dredge material from the Paradip Port Authority Sand Trap to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.'s crude oil import terminal plot.
Shares of Dredging Corporation of India are trading 0.58 percent higher at Rs 346.40.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
