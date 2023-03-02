DreamFolks expands product offerings with Vidsur Golf acquisition

Vidsur Golf boasts a wide network of more than 1,800 golf courses across the globe.

DreamFolks Services, India’s largest airport service aggregator, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Vidsur Golf, one of the leading golf privileges providers in the country.

Through this acquisition, Dreamfolks marks its commitment to offering exceptional luxury services and experiences to travellers globally, thereby expanding its ancillary provisions as well as diversifying its portfolio of value-added services.

The acquisition of the golf privileges provider will allow DreamFolks to build on Vidsur Golf’s expertise while offering exclusive golfing privileges to its wide range of clientele.

Vidsur Golf has a good reputation for providing high-quality experiences of golfing among patrons and boasts a wide network of more than 1,800 golf courses across the globe.

In December 2022, DreamFolks entered into a strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf to get access to over 250 golf courses across India and the Asia Pacific region.

In a chat with CNBCTV-18, Balaji Srinivasan, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer at DreamFolks said, “This is the benefit that is given to the premium card holders. Partnership with Vidsur Golf will offer the customers access to over 250 golf courses across India and the Asia Pacific.”

Getting into the ancillary services and creating an alternate portfolio for the customers was the thought process behind launching this new product, Srinivasan told CNBC-TV18.

Shares of DreamFolks Services ended 1.19 percent higher at Rs 442 on Thursday.