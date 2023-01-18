Equirus sees 30% upside in India's largest airport service aggregator - shares rise

With sharp growth expected in the air passenger and credit card market, Dreamfolks’ asset-light model with minimal capex and negligible debt can prove to be a positive trigger for the stock, said Equirus.

Shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd., India’s largest airport services aggregator, climbed nearly 4 percent after investment bank Equirus Capital initiated coverage on the stock.

Equirus issued a ‘long’ rating on the Dreamfolks stock and gave it a target price of Rs 506, indicating a potential upside of more than 30 percent from current levels.

On Wednesday, the Dreamfolks stock climbed as much as 3.9 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 385.80. The stock had listed on the exchanges on September 6, 2022, and hit a high of Rs 550 on its debut day compared to its issue price of Rs 326. Since then, the share price has corrected by nearly 30 percent.

Equirus highlighted that Dreamfolks enjoys more than 68 percent share in the lounge access volumes in India. The company has access to all 60 lounges currently operational in the country, of which it has 22 percent exclusive airport lounge access. It also provides services to all the card networks that operate in India including Visa, MasterCard, Diners/Discover, and RuPay.

With sharp growth expected in the air passenger and credit card market, Dreamfolks’ asset-light model with minimal capex and negligible debt can prove to be a positive trigger for the stock.

Equirus said that it expected the number of air passengers in India to rise by 9 times by the calendar year 2040. Also, India’s credit card market is expected to grow by 28 times by 2040.

Going by the above estimates, the revenue of Dreamfolks may post a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55 percent from the financial year 2022-2025. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) may also witness a CAGR of 76 percent from the financial year 2022-2025.

In the September quarter, Dreamfolks said revenue from operations grew 183 percent to Rs 171.24 crore compared to the year-ago period. The company added that it witnessed record-high footfall in its airport lounges.

The number of passengers accessing the company’s airport lounges stood at 1.8 million in the September quarter, more than double the 0.76 million passengers in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Dreamfolks Services are trading 2.53 percent higher at Rs 380.95.