Dr Reddy's up 2% post deal with Binnopharm Group; stock wipes gain soon after

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained about 2 percent on Monday but erased gains soon after. At 10:08 am, shares of the pharmaceutical company were down 0.2 percent at Rs 4,311.8 on BSE.

The company announced the signing of a deal that will allow Binnopharm Group, which is Russia’s largest producer of antibiotics, to acquire anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet® and Levolet® brands from Dr. Reddy’s in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The portfolio includes various dosage forms such as tablets, solutions for infusions and eye drops.

“Through its affiliate, Joint Stock Company, Alium, Binnopharm Group will acquire the two anti-bacterial brands Ciprolet® and Levolet® in Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan to strengthen its antibiotic portfolio,” said Dr Reddy’s in a press release.

“For Dr Reddy’s, this divestment of brands from its non-core areas will allow the company to focus its resources and capabilities on its key therapy spaces of gastroenterology, pain management, cold and flu, allergy, oncology, neurology, paediatrics and women’s health as the Russia and CIS region continues to be a strong performer for the company,” the company added.

In the last three years, the stock has risen 67 percent while benchmark Nifty50 has gained 59 percent during the same period.