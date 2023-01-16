Dr Reddy’s acquires trademark rights of breast cancer drug from Pfizer India

Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr Reddy’s will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its facilities approved by the USFDA.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV from Pfizer Products India for use in the Indian market.

The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg.

PRIMCYV is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor, which slows down or stops the growth of cancer cells. It is prescribed in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr Reddy’s will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy’s is among the few companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative clearance from the USFDA for palbociclib.

The company said that the in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85 percent from the current MRP (maximum retail price) to increase affordability and access to palbociclib.

Since May 2022, Dr Reddy’s has been marketing the drug in partnership with Pfizer Products India under the brand name PRIMCYV in India.

Dr Reddy’s also plans to roll out a unique 'patient assistance programme' to support long-term therapy of the patients on PRIMCYV.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading 0.33 percent lower at Rs 4,306.10.