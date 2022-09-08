Dr Reddy's shares rise 1% after company announces launch of generic cancer drug in US

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The shares were trading 0.2 percent up at Rs 4,259.5 on BSE at the time of writing. Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Rs 5,099 with a target price of Rs 5,099. The brokerage house says that the US pegfil approval is small, but it inaugurates US biosim entry for the company.

The shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose almost a percent to Rs 4,293.3 on Thursday, a day after the company said it would launch the generic version of blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid soon.

Dr. Reddy's announced the launch of Lenalidomide Capsules — a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Revlimid — in the US with two of six strengths eligible for first-to-market, 180-day exclusivity on Wednesday.

The shares were trading 0.2 percent up at Rs 4,259.5 on BSE at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Rs 5,099 with a target price of Rs 5,099. The brokerage house says that the US approval for pegfil is small, but it inaugurates US biosim entry for the company.

Revlimid, a drug by Bristol Meyers Squibb (BMS), is used to treat conditions such as blood cancer. BMS settled with around ten companies on the launch of the generic version of the drug. Settlement terms for most included a volume-limited launch till January 2026 with no limitations after that.

The drug lost exclusivity in 2022 when Teva launched the drug in partnership with Natco.

Dr Reddy’s settled with BMS in September 2020 and received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on 2.5 and 20 mg strengths in 2021.