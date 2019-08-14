Market
Dr Reddy's shares plunge 8% on uncertainty over NuvaRing launch in US
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories plunged 8 percent after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the USFDA for its version of NuvaRing
Brokerage firm Citi believes that the Nuvaring launch is unlikely to happen before mid CY20.
