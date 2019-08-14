Dr Reddy's shares plunge 8% on uncertainty over NuvaRing launch in US

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories plunged as much as 8 percent to Rs 2,352 on Wednesday amid concerns the drugmakerâ€™s plan to launch a generic version of a female contraceptive in the US may face a delay.

The company said it has received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its version of NuvaRingâ€” a small, flexible vaginal ring used to prevent pregnancy.Â While Dr Reddy's said it is preparing a response to the drug regulatorâ€™s letter, it did not give much clarity on how much time it would take.

According to brokerage Citi, Nuvaring launch is unlikely to happen before mid CY20 and further delay canâ€™t be ruled out. Citi has cutÂ Dr Reddy's FY20 EPS estimates by 8 percent. It maintained 'sell' rating on the stock but cut the price target to Rs 2,375 per share from Rs 2,540 earlier.

Mirroring the concerns, the stock was trading 6 percent lower at Rs 2,405.55 at 9:45 AM on the Bombay Stock Exchange. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex index was down 0.3 percent at 37,058.

In the quarter ended June 30, Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 45 percent (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 662.8 crore led by a one-time gain. Revenues grew 3 percent YoY at Rs 3,843.4 crore.