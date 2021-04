Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rallied over 4 percent on Monday after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation in India on Dr Reddy’s application.

Dr Reddy’s has collaborated with Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF and conducted the bridge trial for Sputnik V. It has applied for emergency use. The DCGI is yet to decide on the SEC recommendation.

Meanwhile, the Sputnik V vaccine will be subject to India’s price controls for domestic sales, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. The manufacturers will be able to determine its price for exports, sources added.

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 percent as confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal, Lancet. It has been registered in 59 countries globally, the statement said. The price of Sputnik V is less than USD 10 per shot, it added.