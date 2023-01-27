Dr Reddy’s launches generic version of Durezol eye drops in US

Dr Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05 percent is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced the launch of the generic version of the Durezol eye drops in the United States following the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched their Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05 percent, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05 percent, in the US market.

Difluprednate ophthalmic belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids and is used to treat eye swelling and pain after eye surgery. It can also be used to treat a form of eye inflammation known as endogenous anterior uveitis.

Dr Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05 percent is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

The Durezol brand and generic had total sales of approximately $40 million in the US market for the 12-month period ending in November 2022, according to IQVIA data.

IQVIA is a leading global provider of information, novel technological solutions, and clinical research services.

Last week, the company announced that it successfully completed the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in markets such as the US, Europe, and other regions.

DRL_RI is a biosimilar of rituximab used for the treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis.

Shares of Dr Reddy's are trading nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 4,322.05..