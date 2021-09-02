Dr Reddy’s, Natco launch cancer drug Revlimid in Canada; analysts flag concerns

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) and Natco Pharma have launched the generic version of the blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid in the Canadian markets. The news is positive but the opportunity according to analysts is dependent on factors such as the number of players as well as the eventual price erosion.

The development is positive but the opportunity, according to analysts, is dependent on factors such as the number of players and the eventual price erosion.

The market size of Revlimid generic in Canada is expected to be around $500 million. With around three players in the market currently, this includes the likes of Dr Reddy’s, Natco as well as Apotex in the Canadian market.

So, analysts assume that initially, the pharma firms can probably make around $40 million in terms of sales per company based on the fact that there could be around 60 percent price erosion.

However, sales as mentioned are dependent on factors such as price erosion, market share and the number of players who eventually enter the market.

According to analysts, there are around six filers for this drug in the Canadian market.

Revlimid is a blockbuster cancer drug, a market size of around $7 billion, it’s one of the biggest products which is going generic in the calendar year 2022 in the US markets. Around six to eight filers have already settled with the innovator company Celgene on the launch of the drug in the US market.

Natco has a head start as it will launch the drug in March 2022 whereas Dr Reddy’s and the others such as Cipla etc. can probably launch sometime after March 2022. The date is confidential and they can sell a limited amount, which is basically a limited up till around January 2026, after which there will be no volume caps on the sale of the drug.

