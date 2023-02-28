Stop gap arrangement or stronger portfolio - Analysts have their say on the latest Dr Reddy's acquisition

An analyst said that the deal multiples are reasonable and will strengthen the company's overall positioning.

Analysts tracking Dr Reddy's Laboratories have not made a big hue and cry about the company's latest acquisition, calling M&A an important part of the company's strategy.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generics prescription product portfolio of Australia-based Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Dr Reddy's has also entered into a 10-year supply agreement for certain products manufactured at Mayne's Australia plant.

Morgan Stanley has called the acquisition to be value accretive, adding that it will boost the company's portfolio with a few high value, low competition products like OCs and gNuvaring, while generating better returns on its surplus cash.

The brokerage has maintained its overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,099.

Jefferies has also maintained its buy rating on Dr Reddy's with a price target of Rs 4,955. The brokerage believes that the product portfolio acquired is "plain vanilla" as all products are Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) and many of them have high competitive intensity.

However, the firm also said that the deal multiples are reasonable and will strengthen the company's overall positioning.

Bernstein believes that Dr Reddy's acquisition of Mayne's US generics portfolio does not move the needle much. The note further said that although gRevlimid is an extremely attractive opportunity, it is well understood that it is shortlived.

The brokerage further adds that the acquisition appears to be a stop-gap arrangement to tide the company over for the next 2-3 years.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading little changed at Rs 4,410.