Dr Reddy's Laboratories advances for seventh straight day to hit 52-week high

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. rose for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week-high.

The stock inched up 0.8 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 4,695 on the National Stock Exchange. The share price has gained nearly 5 percent in the past seven trading sessions.

Notably, Dr Reddy’s shares are also one of the best-performing shares in the pharmaceutical space over the past year. The stock has gained 7.9 percent in the last year compared to an over 12 percent decline in the Nifty Pharma index.

Only a few other pharma companies have fared better than Dr Reddy’s in the last year in terms of share price performance. These include Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (up 35 percent), Abbott India Ltd. (up 30 percent), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (up 12 percent).

To recall, Dr Reddy’s had reported strong earnings for the December quarter. The company’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 6,790 crore, up 27.2 percent from the year-ago quarter. The revenue surge was mainly led by the introduction of new products and increasing volumes.

Profit after tax (PAT) jumped by a huge 75.4 percent to Rs 1,244 crore compared to a year ago.

At an operational level, its EBITDA margin surged 580 basis points year-on-year to 28.7 percent, supported by a rise in contributions from new products and a favourable product mix.

After the Q3 earnings announcement, financial services firm Geojit BNP Paribas advised investors to ‘buy’ the stock.

“The company is strengthening a global pipeline of new products and gaining market share in its existing products. We, therefore, reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 5,166,” it said in its report dated February 7.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are trading 0.52 percent higher at Rs 4,680.80.