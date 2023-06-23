Dr Reddy's Laboratories enters trade generic business in India with new division 'RGenX'

Stocks of Dr Reddy’s settled at Rs 4,993.90 apiece, up nearly 2 percent, when the market closed today, June 23, 2023.

Pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, on Friday, announced that it is entering into the trade generics business in India with the launch of its new division, 'RGenX'. Trade generics are drugs that are pushed directly to trade and not promoted via doctors.

The Hyderabad-based company aims to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas. The company will work closely with its channel partners to ensure the availability of its products, it added.

The move comes after the Indian government warned government hospital doctors to prescribe generic medicine or face consequences, last month. Furthermore, the order asked them to ensure that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed.

According to an office order, the doctors at central government hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres, and polyclinics have been instructed time and again to only prescribe generic medicines.

However, Dr Reddy’s, via ‘RGenX’, aims to provide patients with access to a wider range of products and increased affordability. The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, Dr Reddy’s added.

"India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India. We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions," said M V Ramana, chief executive officer of India and emerging markets.

In other developments, the United States Food And Drug Administration (US FDA) closed the Good Manufacturing Practises (GMP) inspection of Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility with zero observations, last week. The facility was inspected from June 12-16, 2023.

Last month, the pharmaceutical company reported its Q4 earnings. The company’s margin spiked by 200 basis points to 25.9 percent against 23.9 percent in the same quarter last year. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY23.