Dr Reddy's Laboratories enters trade generic business in India with new division 'RGenX'

Stocks of Dr Reddy’s settled at Rs 4,993.90 apiece, up nearly 2 percent, when the market closed today, June 23, 2023.

Pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, on Friday, announced that it is entering into the trade generics business in India with the launch of its new division, 'RGenX'. Trade generics are drugs that are pushed directly to trade and not promoted via doctors.

The Hyderabad-based company aims to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas. The company will work closely with its channel partners to ensure the availability of its products, it added.

The move comes after the Indian government warned government hospital doctors to prescribe generic medicine or face consequences, last month. Furthermore, the order asked them to ensure that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed.