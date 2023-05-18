Bernstein downgrades Dr Reddy's Laboratories on 'gaps' in the US business

Bernstein believes that Revlimid generic drug, which is used to treat cancer, has been a significant contributor both for topline and bottomline.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading with losses of nearly 1.5 percent on Thursday after global brokerage firm Bernstein downgraded the stock to market-perform from the earlier outperform rating.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 4,943 on the stock, which is a potential upside of 10 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

Bernstein has cited near-term gaps in the US growth story and weak or unpredictable emerging market performance as a key reason behind the downgrade.

Bernstein believes that Revlimid generic drug, which is used to treat cancer, has been a significant contributor both for topline and bottomline. Further, this drug is expected to remain significant till January 2026. The management in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 post its earnings also said that Revlimid generic will remain a significant product going forward.

However, challenges for the base portfolio remain as price erosion makes growth difficult, the brokerage added.

The company's management had termed financial year 2023 as a year of record sales, profits and cash flow, driven by its performance in US generics.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading 1.3 percent lower at Rs 4,422.45.