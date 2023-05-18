English
Bernstein downgrades Dr Reddy's Laboratories on 'gaps' in the US business

Bernstein downgrades Dr Reddy's Laboratories on 'gaps' in the US business

Bernstein downgrades Dr Reddy's Laboratories on 'gaps' in the US business
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 12:26:10 PM IST (Published)

Bernstein believes that Revlimid generic drug, which is used to treat cancer, has been a significant contributor both for topline and bottomline.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories are trading with losses of nearly 1.5 percent on Thursday after global brokerage firm Bernstein downgraded the stock to market-perform from the earlier outperform rating.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 4,943 on the stock, which is a potential upside of 10 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.
Bernstein has cited near-term gaps in the US growth story and weak or unpredictable emerging market performance as a key reason behind the downgrade.
