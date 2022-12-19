Dr Reddy's completes phase 1 study of proposed biosimilar used for arthritis

The pharmaceutical major’s DRL_TC has shown a successful outcome in the Phase 1 study, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints.

Pharma giant Dr Reddy’s tocilizumab biosimilar candidate, DRL_TC, has met primary and secondary endpoints in its first phase of the study.

Tocilizumab is an essential anti-rheumatic agent used for treating moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients showing inadequate response to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.

The study was titled, ‘A Single Dose, Double-Blind, Two-Period, Crossover, Comparative Pharmacokinetic Study of Three Tocilizumab Products Administered by the Subcutaneous Route to Normal Healthy Volunteers’.

The pharmaceutical major’s DRL_TC has shown a successful outcome at the Phase 1 study, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints, bolstering Dr Reddy’s commitment to making high-quality biosimilar products more accessible and affordable to healthcare providers and patients around the globe.

The pharmacokinetic equivalence of Dr Reddy’s tocilizumab is a biosimilar candidate to the EU reference medicinal product, called RoActemra, and Actemra, the US reference product which was successfully demonstrated.

The similarity between DRL_TC and the two benchmarks has also been confirmed by the clinical trial.

The drugmaker is now beginning a global Phase 3 study to compare the ‘efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity' of DRL_TC with the reference product.