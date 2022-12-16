English
Dr Reddy's unit Aurigene halts clinical trial for psoriasis drug

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 5:47:47 PM IST (Published)

The company announced in February 2020 that the first patient was dosed with AUR101 under its phase II study.

Aurigene Oncology Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., has announced that it will stop the clinical development of AUR101, a drug used in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.
The company informed the bourses about the decision on Friday after reporting the results of INDUS-3, a Phase-IIb double-blind placebo-controlled study of AUR101 conducted in the United States, in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.
Aurigene said they believe that AUR101 will not add desirable benefits to patients with moderate to severe psoriasis; therefore, they have decided to stop the clinical development of AUR101 as an oral drug in psoriasis.
Aurigene Oncology, formerly known as Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., is a development-stage biotechnology company. The company announced in February 2020 that the first patient was dosed with AUR101 under its phase II study. The phase II clinical trial for the drug was completed in India in April 2021.
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Lab 2.10 percent lower at Rs 4,375 on Friday.
Also Read: Dr Reddy's faces antitrust litigations in the US over cancer drug Revlimid generic
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
