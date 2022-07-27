    Home

    Dr Lal Pathlabs profit likely to nearly halve as COVID test volumes come down

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Dr Lal Pathlabs results: New Delhi-based diagnostic company Dr Lal Pathlabs is likely to report a weak quarterly performance on account of a high base as a decrease in COVID tests hurts its margin.

    Dr Lal Pathlabs is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Thursday. The New Delhi-based diagnostics company is likely to report a weak earnings for the April-June period on account of a high base. Investors will closely watch out for the management's commentary on COVID test volumes and competition.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Dr Lal to report a net profit of Rs 71.2 crore, a fall of 46.7 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    They estimate its revenue to drop 16.7 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 606.6 crore.
    Dr Lal Pathlabs' margin — a key measure of profitability indicating the gap between revenue and expenses — is expected to be under pressure compared with the year-ago period as COVID-related volumes come down.
    Analysts in the poll peg Dr Lal's margin at 25.5 percent — down 570 basis points on a year-on-year basis.
    In the quarter ended June 2022, analysts expect COVID and allied tests — which had accounted for 36 percent of the company's revenue in the year-ago period — to come down to single digits.
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
