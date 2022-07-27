Buy / Sell Dr Lal PathLab share TRADE

Dr Lal Pathlabs is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Thursday. The New Delhi-based diagnostics company is likely to report a weak earnings for the April-June period on account of a high base. Investors will closely watch out for the management's commentary on COVID test volumes and competition.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Dr Lal to report a net profit of Rs 71.2 crore, a fall of 46.7 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

They estimate its revenue to drop 16.7 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 606.6 crore.

Dr Lal Pathlabs' margin — a key measure of profitability indicating the gap between revenue and expenses — is expected to be under pressure compared with the year-ago period as COVID-related volumes come down.

Analysts in the poll peg Dr Lal's margin at 25.5 percent — down 570 basis points on a year-on-year basis.

In the quarter ended June 2022, analysts expect COVID and allied tests — which had accounted for 36 percent of the company's revenue in the year-ago period — to come down to single digits.