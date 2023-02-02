Dr Lal Pathlabs Q3 Result: Miss on estimates, margin remains under pressure

The company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 489 crore, down 1.5 percent year-on-year compared to Rs 497 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dr Lal Pathlabs on Thursday reported lower-than-expected financial figures for the December quarter.

The diagnostic company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 54 crore, lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 70.5 crore. The net profit was down 7.9 percent year-on-year compared to Rs 58 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 489 crore, down 1.5 percent year-on-year compared to Rs 497 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue also missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 516.4 crore for the December quarter.

The EBITDA increased 3.66 percent to Rs 113 crore as against Rs 109 crore a year ago. However, the EBITDA was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 132.4 crore.

The EBITDA margin grew slightly to 23.1 percent in the December quarter from 22 percent in the year-ago period, but it was lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 25.6 percent.

The company’s revenue from non-COVID operations increased by 9.1 percent to Rs 478 crore, and that from COVID and allied services slumped 80.4 percent to Rs 11 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of the company closed 1.51 percent lower at Rs 2,021.45 on Thursday.