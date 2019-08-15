Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Dow posts biggest one-day drop since October as recession fears take hold

August 15, 2019

All three major US indexes closed down about 3 percent, with the blue-chip Dow posting its biggest one-day point drop since October after 2-year Treasury yields surpassed those of 10-year bonds, which is considered a classic recession signal.
Dire economic data from China and Germany suggested a faltering global economy, stricken by the increasingly belligerent US-China trade war, Brexit woes and geopolitical tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800.49 points, or 3.05 percent, to 25,479.42, the S&P 500 lost 85.72 points, or 2.93 percent, to 2,840.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 242.42 points, or 3.02 percent, to 7,773.94.
