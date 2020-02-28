  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Updated : February 28, 2020 11:00 PM IST

Over the week, virus fears have wiped nearly $3 trillion off the combined market value of S&P 500 companies.
As the world prepares for a likely pandemic, investors rushed to safe assets, deepening an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve, a classic recession signal.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell about 12 percent from its record closing high hit last week, confirming its fastest correction in history on Thursday.
Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

You May Also Like

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

SSC to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in Group B and C by March 2021

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement