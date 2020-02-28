Market Dow Jones plunges 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten Updated : February 28, 2020 11:00 PM IST Over the week, virus fears have wiped nearly $3 trillion off the combined market value of S&P 500 companies. As the world prepares for a likely pandemic, investors rushed to safe assets, deepening an inversion of the US Treasury yield curve, a classic recession signal. The benchmark S&P 500 fell about 12 percent from its record closing high hit last week, confirming its fastest correction in history on Thursday.