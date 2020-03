US markets gave back a small part of the 20-percent rally they have seen over the past three days, with the Dow Jones opening about 800 points, or 3.2 percent lower.

The pullback comes after a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases saw the US become the world's leading country with coronavirus cases.

US markets fell about 35 percent since the outbreak began to spread last month, with the bounceback of the last three days limiting some of those losses.

The bounceback has been caused by a "backstop" that the Federal Reserve said it would put in place to prevent financial markets from falling by pledging to an unlimited quantitative easing exercise.