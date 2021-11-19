Don't wait for dips to buy because stock market will march north, says finfluencer Neha Nagar

"Buy on dips" is a strategy a lot of stock market experts have recommended in recent weeks as benchmark indices scaled new peaks, but if you ask Neha Nagar, she will advise investors to "not wait for the dip".

An avid crypto and stock fanatic, the 26-year-old popular financial influencer or 'finfluencer' is followed by 748,000 users on Instagram and over 2 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

"Don't wait for the dip," Nagar told CNBC-TV18.com.

Fix your specific time and amount and keep investing, because the market will scale fresh peaks in the long run, said the young Instagrammer whose profile description says ‘Filmy Finance’.

The 'finfluencer' has grabbed eyeballs lately with her quirky reels on Instagram.

She says, the bull-run may or may not continue from here on but is confident that the market will continue to march north in the long term.

“Tata motors was at 300 levels about 2 months back; it was continuously rising and most investors were waiting for the dip. Today Tata Motors is around 500 level,” she explained.

Also Read |

With Dhanteras kick-starting the festive season, Nagar says Indians usually stick to purchasing gold or investing in real estate but investing ONLY in one of these is ‘risky’. She believes diversification is the key.

“You had Rs 100,000 and you invested it in gold, and in the same year the gold market crashed and your investment of Rs 100,000 turned into Rs 50,000. Here you lost 50 percent of your money but if you had diversified your investment, the scene might be different,” she explained.

“Suppose you had invested Rs 50,000 out of your Rs 100,000 in equity and the remaining amount in gold; despite the loss of 50 percent in gold market after the gold market crash, you would still be left with Rs 75,000 plus positive equity returns given the current bull-run,” Nagar elaborated.

Also Read | Close your home loan or invest in equities? What should you do with surplus cash

She highlights that bull runs can make us a quick buck by investing in small and noisy stocks but that is actually risky.

However, one could consider investing through mutual funds or small case to reduce the risk, says the content creator.

The young YouTuber hails from a middle-class family with roots in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, where financial problems were the biggest worry of their lives.

Being a Bollywood lover, she says movies like 3 idiots, Chak De! India and Guru made her believe anything is possible if one works hard for it.

Also Read | Active fund managers perform worse than passive investors again: Report

“It all happened because of lockdown, I never thought I would be a content creator and I had no idea how this is going to be when I started,” she remarked.

Completing her MBA in 2018, she worked with IIFL Securities for about a year and that is when she had her eureka moment. She then decided to start her own business Taxationhelp.in.

When the pandemic struck India in March 2020, Nagar began thinking of using her time to do something more meaningful, and not just be confined to the kitchen.

“I started using social media and realised the power of content creation. Later, I started creating content around taxes & finance, soon I started getting huge support from the audience,” Nagar said.

The way she tries to keep her content unique, in a world of stiff competition among influencers, is by trying to bring out her personality in the videos.

She says one has to be ahead of the curve and change their strategy every month.

Along with her content creation, she is also focusing on scaling up Taxationhelp.in.