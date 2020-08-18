  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Don't miss the 'mine' of gains! Pharma sector contributes 50% gains to this niche space

Updated : August 18, 2020 07:07 PM IST

Post COVID-19, one niche space that is moving almost parallely with pharmaceuticals and FMCG is chemical amines.
Both the frontrunners from this sector- Alkyl Amines and Balaji Amines are running with the same pace as the pharma stocks.
Despite the small size of this industry ($4.1 billion), Alkyl Amines surged 167 percent while Balaji Amines jumped 112 percent this year, respectively. 
Don't miss the 'mine' of gains! Pharma sector contributes 50% gains to this niche space

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Apple announces Apple Music Radio, renames Beats 1 as Apple Music 1

Apple announces Apple Music Radio, renames Beats 1 as Apple Music 1

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

ADB approves $1 billion loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement