Don't miss the 'mine' of gains! Pharma sector contributes 50% gains to this niche space

Post COVID-19, one niche space that is moving almost parallely with pharmaceuticals and FMCG is chemical amines. Both the front-runners from this sector- Alkyl Amines and Balaji Amines are running with the same pace as the pharma stocks.

Despite the small size of this industry ($4.1 billion), Alkyl Amines surged 167 percent while Balaji Amines jumped 112 percent, this year respectively.

Amines are organic compounds and majorly used in sectors like pharmaceutical, agrochemicals and paints. Given the current rally in all the three sectors, it is quite self-explanatory over amines' splendid run in the market.

The highest amount of revenue in amines is contributed by the pharma space, about 51 percent followed by agrochem (26 percent), paints (4 percent) and oil & gas (3 percent). Given the pharma's highest revenue contribution to amines, it is quite likely that both these sectors will move hand-in-hand.

Brokerages have raised their green flags on this sector, and so have the respective company managements.

On an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 today, D Ram Reddy of Balaji Amines said that he expects subsidiary business to be profitable by year-end. Demand in segments other than pharma & agrochem back to pre-COVID levels, he said.

The company is expanding capacity by 16,500 tonnes for ethyl amines. The project on production of ethyl amines is expected to be operational by end of this month. Expect 7-10 percent growth for the pharma segment, with capacity utilisation at 85-90 percent currently, added Reddy.

HDFC Securities increased its target price on Alkyl Amines to Rs 3,355 and stated four reasons behind its long term growth story- robust demand from pharma and agrochem, rising domestic market share in methyl amines, capacity expansion for acetonitrile and production linked incentive schemes.

"Expect higher margin guidance from the management due to operating leverage and change in product mix," added the brokerage.