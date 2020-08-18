Market Don't miss the 'mine' of gains! Pharma sector contributes 50% gains to this niche space Updated : August 18, 2020 07:07 PM IST Post COVID-19, one niche space that is moving almost parallely with pharmaceuticals and FMCG is chemical amines. Both the frontrunners from this sector- Alkyl Amines and Balaji Amines are running with the same pace as the pharma stocks. Despite the small size of this industry ($4.1 billion), Alkyl Amines surged 167 percent while Balaji Amines jumped 112 percent this year, respectively. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply