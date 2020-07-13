Market Don't miss opportunities; here's how you can apply for IPO Updated : July 13, 2020 08:35 PM IST One can invest in an IPO online, as well as, through an offline method. The investor can apply for IPO stocks by filing an application form with stockbrokers for free. ICICI Bank, Share Khan, Zerodha and various other brokerage houses and banks provide these services to their clients. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply