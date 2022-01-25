Don’t bottom fish in Zomato yet, more downside than upside, says JP Morgan

New-age business stocks in India – Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech, Paytm, CarTrade and Fino Payments Bank – took a beating on Monday with all these stocks touching their lowest levels since listing.

Stocks like Paytm and CarTrade have more than halved from their issue prices, PB Tech and Fino are quoting their issue prices. Zomato shares nosedived to a 52-week low on Monday, extending losses to the fifth session in a row, led largely by macro factors that have driven a broader global growth tech sell-off.

The stock of the food aggregator fell 42 percent from its 52-week high (November-21) for the first time since making a strong debut on bourses BSE and NSE in July 2021.

According to JP Morgan, with interest rates yet to settle down, it’s too early to bottom-fish in Zomato.

“A reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) on our estimates suggests the stock is pricing in a 12.2 percent WACC (vs. 10.7 percent at our last SOTP). Given that a significant part of its future cash flows are back-ended, Zomato’s sensitivity to WACC assumptions (led by interest rates) are sharper,” said JP Morgan. It has an 'underweight' rating on Zomato's stock with a target price of Rs 120.

The brokerage added that at the current risk-free rate and Beta (Bloomberg), which result in a 12.7 percent WACC (weighted average cost of capital), the DCF points to Rs 84 – which is 8 percent lower.

“Should interest rates keep rising, Zomato may have more downside scenarios than upside. While Zomato has corrected faster than peers recently, its correction from its 52-week high is in line, and the stock continues to trade at a sharp premium to global peers (4x on EV/adj. revenues and 2.5x on a growth-adjusted basis) and remains 18 percent ahead of IPO pricing,” JP Morgan said.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato told employees in an email reviewed by Moneycontrol wrote, “I have been waiting for a bear market for a long time now. That is when funding dries up for everyone and companies with the most solid team and execution rise to the top."

"Let's continue executing, creating value, cutting costs and like always not look at the stock price," he added.

For the three months to September 2021, Zomato had reported a net loss of Rs 434.9 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 229.8 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue from operations, however, more than doubled to Rs 1,024.2 crore in Q2, from Rs 426 crore in the year-ago period.