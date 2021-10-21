Jubilant Foods dips 4% post-Q2 results as brokerages downgrade; here's why

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, fell over 4 percent on Thursday. At 9:29 am, the stock was down 4 percent at Rs 3,805.55 on the BSE.

A sharply lower than anticipated same-store-sales growth of 26.3 percent in Q2 had led to shares of Jubilant Food plummeting nearly 9 percent on Wednesday. The CNBC-TV18 poll had shown same-store-sales growth at 30-35 percent for Q2.

The same store sales growth trend is underwhelming in the context of strong recovery in consumer discretionary, highlighted Credit Suisse that has a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock.

Emkay Global Financial Services says the best appears to be priced in and has downgraded the rating on the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’.

Jubilant Food offers a strong growth outlook with leading digital or delivery capabilities, faster store additions and new formats. However, rich valuations and lack of material upsides to existing optimistic estimates limits near-term upside potential, Emkay Global said.

HDFC Securities believes a large part of the recovery is priced in given there were no big surprises in earnings, unlike other discretionary companies. The brokerage has a ‘sell’ recommendation on the company’s shares.

Further, Goldman Sachs has a ‘sell’ rating and Jefferies has downgraded the rating on shares of Jubilant Food to ‘hold’.

On the other hand, some brokerages continued to have a positive stance on the stock.

CLSA said it likes Jubilant Food’s ambition and aggression to build a portfolio of brands by leveraging its existing capabilities and has an ‘outperform’ call on the stock.

Pradbhudas Lilladher says ‘accumulate’ the stock as it believes the company has all the right ingredients to capitalise on the growth opportunity in India and emerge as a global quick-service restaurant player, while PhillipCapital (India) that has a high conviction ‘buy’ pointed out that the management narrative has shifted from recovery to growth through aggressive scale-up of Domino outlets and faster rollout of new brands.