Dolly Khanna trims stake in 11 companies in Q1 as small and midcaps continue to tumble
Updated : July 24, 2019 12:11 PM IST
Most stocks in their portfolio (primarily mid and smallcaps) have given negative returns so far in 2019, which has led the duo to reduce holdings.
The small and midcap indices are still trading significantly lower than their life highs.
Small and midcaps have been largely weighed down by corporate governance issues, absence of earnings growth, and persistent selling by institutional investors as fears of growth slowdown looms.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more