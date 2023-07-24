Dodla Dairy Share Price: Stock ends 8% higher extending three-day surge to 35%

The company witnessed a significant rise in its EBITDA as well as profit after tax (PAT) in the June quarter.

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd. surged nearly 15 percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 908.40 on the BSE on Monday riding on strong results for the June quarter.

Dodla Dairy, one of India's top three private dairy companies, reported significant growth in revenue and net profit for the June quarter, along with a slight expansion in gross margins.

The company’s revenue increased 15 percent in the June quarter to Rs 823.4 crore on a year-on-year basis compared to Rs 716.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dodla Dairy posted an increase in gross margins at 23.7 percent as against 23.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company also witnessed a significant rise in its EBITDA as well as profit after tax (PAT) in the June quarter.

Its EBITDA increased 34 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 60.2 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 45 crore in the same period last year. The company’s margins also grew to 7.3 percent as against a 6.3 percent reading in the June quarter last year.

Its profit after tax jumped 40 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 34.9 crore as compared to Rs 24.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s management said that Dodla Dairy’s value-added products grew by 12.9 percent in the quarter under review, and the share of revenue stands at 32 percent from 26.1 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Shares of Dodla Dairy ended 9.19 percent higher at Rs 838.50 on Monday.