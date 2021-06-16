Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 57% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked

    Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 57% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The offer has received bids for 48.18 lakh equity shares against the total issue size of 85.07 lakh equity shares.

    Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 57% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked
    The initial public offering (IPO) of Dodla Dairy has been subscribed 57 percent so far on June 16, the first day of the bidding process.
    The offer has received bids for 48.18 lakh equity shares against the total issue size of 85.07 lakh equity shares, according to the subscription data available on the exchanges till 12:45 pm.
    The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.11 times, while that of non-institutional investors saw 0.4 percent subscription. The qualified institutional buyers have not put in their bids yet.
    Read here: Dodla Dairy IPO: Here are key things to know before you subscribe
    The Rs 520-crore IPO of Dodla Dairy, which opened at a price band of Rs 421-428 per equity share, closes on June 18.
    The company has already raised Rs 156.05 crore by allocating a total of 36,46,099 equity shares at Rs 428 apiece to anchor investors on June 15 ahead of its IPO.
    Also read: Dodla Dairy IPO opens for subscription today; should you invest?
    Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the Dodla Dairy IPO on the back of the company’s strong financial performance, robust business growth, growth potential, reasonable valuations, and long-term prospects of the domestic dairy industry.
    "Dodla Dairy has shown improvement in the operating margin with an efficient working capital cycle, said the brokerage. "Going forward, we believe that Dodla Dairy would perform better on the back of an increase in value-added product mix," it said. Thus, it has a 'subscribe' rating on the issue," said Angel Broking.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    (Edited by: By Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Highlights: Sensex falls 271 points, Nifty ends below 15,800 dragged by metals, banks; midcaps underperform

    Next Article

    This Jhunjhunwala-owned stock more than tripled investor wealth in one year

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports706.70 -55.15
    Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15
    JSW Steel705.40 -19.70
    Hindalco380.25 -10.60
    Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40
    IndusInd Bank1,013.70 -19.85
    Reliance2,211.65 -38.05
    Larsen1,490.65 -20.30
    Bajaj Finance6,083.00 -77.70
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports706.70 -55.15 -7.24
    Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15 -2.74
    JSW Steel705.40 -19.70 -2.72
    Hindalco380.25 -10.60 -2.71
    Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45 -2.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40 -2.18
    IndusInd Bank1,013.70 -19.85 -1.92
    Reliance2,211.65 -38.05 -1.69
    Larsen1,490.65 -20.30 -1.34
    Bajaj Finance6,083.00 -77.70 -1.26

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
    Euro-Rupee88.8220-0.1080-0.12
    Pound-Rupee103.44800.14900.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66680.00070.10
    View More